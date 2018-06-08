LOS ANGELES (AP) — The son of actor Ryan O’Neal and the late Farrah Fawcett has been charged with attempted murder in an alleged crime spree last month that included randomly attacking five men and robbing a 7-Eleven convenience store.

Los Angeles police say Redmond James O’Neal was charged Friday.

The 33-year-old O’Neal, who’s struggled with drug addiction for years, is charged with punching or stabbing five men over several days last month in the Venice Beach and Palms neighborhoods.

Police say two men were seriously injured, including one who was stabbed in the face.

Authorities said O’Neal was identified in some of the crimes by distinctive tattoos and his red hair.

O’Neal already pleaded not guilty to a May 8 robbery and other charges, including possessing methamphetamine and heroin.

He’s been jailed for a month.

An email seeking comment from his attorney wasn’t immediately returned.

O’Neal is being held without bail at the Men’s Central Jail downtown.

Fawcett was 62 when she died of anal cancer on June 25, 2009, the same day Michael Jackson died.

