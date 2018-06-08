RESEDA (CBSLA) — A shooting at a Reseda apartment complex left one man wounded, and police are searching for the gunman Friday.

Police went to the 18300 block of Saticoy Street at about 10 p.m. to investigate a report of shots fired, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. They found a man who had been wounded in the apartment’s underground parking garage and he was taken to a hospital in stable condition.

Police reported earlier that the man had died.

The shooting may have been a gang-related attack by another man with whom he had been arguing, Los Angeles police spokeswoman Officer Norma Eisenman said. No description was released of the gunman, who remains at large, but he may have driven off in a black vehicle.

Anyone with information about the shooting can call (877) LAPD-247.



