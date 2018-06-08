NORTH HILLS (CBSLA) – An investigation is underway into what caused a blaze that tore through a vacant home in North Hills Thursday night.

The fire was reported at 8:50 p.m. at a two-story craftsman home in the 9400 block of North Sepulveda Boulevard. Los Angeles Fire Department crews arrived on scene to find heavy flames showing.

LAFD told CBS2 that the home has burned before and had several safety hazards which prompted firefighters to battle the blaze from the outside.

It took crews 36 minutes to extinguish the fire. There were no injuries.

Details of the previous fire were not confirmed.

There was no immediate word on a cause. A financial estimate of the damage was not disclosed.