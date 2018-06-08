ANAHEIM (CBSLA) – A high school in Anaheim will allow an Air Force enlistee to don a special sash during graduation after he was initially told it would not be allowed.

Esperanza High School in Anaheim told CBS2 Thursday that it will allow Logan Freese Hill to wear the special sash during graduation, which was given to Hill by his recruiter.

This comes after Hill said he was told by the school that he would not be allowed to wear it over his gown because it was not issued by the school.

However, the school confirmed to CBS2 that the issue was a misunderstanding, and Hill will indeed be allowed to put on the sash as he walks on stage.

“It makes me proud knowing that, hey, I can wear what I’ve been wanting for my whole life, basically,” Hill told CBS2.

“It was heartbreaking for them to tell him ‘no,’ so we’re excited,” Hill’s father, Eric, added.

The 18-year-old Hill is part of the Air Force Junior ROTC program. He will be heading to boot camp in August.