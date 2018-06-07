RESEDA (CBSLA) — A driver is in custody Thursday on suspicion of driving under the influence after allegedly crashing several cars while racing in Reseda.

A street race on Saticoy near Wilbur Avenue ended at about 8:30 p.m. with one of the drivers crashing into seven cars parked along the street. Several cars were left damaged, and one was found with its rear on the hood of another car.

One of the drivers tried to run, but people nearby reportedly caught him. He was arrested on suspicion of DUI. His name was not released.

The other driver was taken to a hospital in critical condition.