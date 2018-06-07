Los Angeles
CBS2 / KCAL9
CBS2/KCAL9 is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. CBS Studio City Broadcast Center 4200 Radford Avenue Studio City, CA 91604 (818) 655-2000 Follow us on TwitterFind Us On Facebook Program guide: Click here to access the CBS2 and KCAL9 […]
Suspect In Las Vegas Hotel Double-Murder Captured In LA
A Vietnam tour operator and one of her employees were found stabbed to death in a Circus Circus hotel room.
National Guard Officer Who Drove Military Vehicle Off Base Says It Was A Drill
1st Lt. Joshua Yabut says he was first told about the training exercise by his commander a week before he drove the tank-like vehicle away from Fort Pickett.
Latest Sports
Philadelphia 76ers GM Bryan Colangelo Resigns After Twitter Account Scandal
An independent investigation determined that Colangelo’s wife was behind the burner accounts.
Sixers President Of Basketball Operations Bryan Colangelo Resigns In Wake Of Burner Twitter Accounts Probe
Philadelphia 76ers President of Basketball Operations Bryan Colangelo has resigned amid an investigation into an alleged use of a variety of Twitter accounts to anonymously trash some Sixers players and fellow executives.
Former Seahawks, LA Rams Coach Chuck Knox Dies At 86
Chuck Knox, the veteran NFL coach who took the Los Angeles Rams to three straight NFC championship games, has died.
Best Places For Fresh Fish In Los Angeles
Raw, grilled, steamed, stewed, poached, boiled, seared -- there are so many ways to enjoy a seafood meal. The beauty of preparing seafood is how chefs utilize diverse ingredients and cooking techniques to enhance the pure flavor of the piece of fish. Today’s restaurants and chefs are committed to cooking with fresh, high quality, sustainable, wild-caught whole fish. The Los Angeles area is not shy to seafood eateries, cafes and restaurants. Take a tour below to learn where to visit next.
Best Kids Menus In Orange County
If your child finds something he or she likes when you go to a restaurant, the meal is much better for everyone. Try these places for kids menus that are sure to please your kids
Explore America's Castles
These are five of the finest castles in America to explore for that next big vacation.
Best Luxury Cinemas And Movie Theaters In Los Angeles
For a special movie-going experience, visit these luxury theaters in L.A.
Best Places To Throw A Kids Birthday Party In LA
Hosting a kids' birthday party can be a challenging event to pull off, even for the most organized parent.
Best Memorial Day Walks, Runs And Parades In Los Angeles
LA is filled with opportunities to participate in a walking or running event, or watch a parade celebrating the holiday. Each are great opportunities to get outside, celebrate the holiday, and enjoy the company of family and friends.
Best Places For Fresh Fish In Orange County
With the Pacific Ocean just to the west, Orange County residents can have from “boat to table” fresh seafood in a matter of hours. Varieties of salmon, sole, halibut, sea bass, tuna, mackerel, swordfish, perch, rockfish, etc. live right off the California coast. Here are some great places to find the freshest fish in Orange County.
Best Kids Menus In Orange County
If your child finds something he or she likes when you go to a restaurant, the meal is much better for everyone. Try these places for kids menus that are sure to please your kids
6 Awesome Activities Not To Miss This Spring & Summer In Orange County
From the California Wine Festival to Pageant of the Masters, Fiesta Hermosa and the O.C. Fair, there's plenty going on this spring and summer in Orange County!
Top 2018 Easter Services In The Inland Empire
Join others in your quest to focus and celebrate the reason for the holiday this year. We've rounded up a list of Easter services in the Inland Empire!
Best Memorial Day Weekend Events In Orange County
Memorial Day is an annual remembrance of the people who died while serving our country’s armed forces. Always observed on the last Monday in May, Memorial Day Weekend also marks the start of summer. Here are some ideas to plan your weekend.
Best Ways To Celebrate Cinco De Mayo In Orange County
Cinco de Mayo, or “the fifth of May”, celebrates the Mexican army’s 1862 victory over France at the Battle of Puebla during the Franco-Mexican War. For Southern California and most of the U.S.A., it means a day of celebration of Mexican food, drinks, and music with friends and family. Here are some places you can celebrate with an ice-cold margarita or cerveza, Mexican food, and music.
CBSLA: On The Go
CBS Los Angeles On The Go: A Twice-Daily news update with local and breaking news, weather and sports.
In The Air with Stu Mundel
CBSLA: Uncut
Travel
Best Beach Vacations On The Atlantic
A look at five of the best beach vacations with widest range of things to do and places to stay along the Atlantic Coast.
Latest Pro Golf Power Rankings
June 7, 2018 at 12:19 pm
Dan Reardon
PGA Tour
Pro Golf
Pro Golf Power Rankings
