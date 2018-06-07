SANTA ANA (CBSLA) — A Newport Beach company is facing legal action for allegedly manufacturing and marketing baby formulas with dangerously elevated levels of lead.

Prosecutors with the Orange County District Attorney’s Office (OCDA) along with ten other California district attorneys’ offices filed a civil lawsuit Thursday against Graceleigh Inc. and Park City, Utah-based Nutraceutical Corporation for their toddler formula products, Sammy’s Milk Free-Range Goat Milk Toddler Formula (Sammy’s Milk) and Peaceful Planet Toddler Supreme (Peaceful Planet), respectively.

The action filed in Alameda County Superior Court says testing of the products revealed these formulas exceed the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) provisional daily intake levels for children under six, and cause lead exposures between 13 and 15 times the maximum allowable dose level under California law.

Statements on the Sammy’s Milk website say the product is “selected for purity” and “clean nutrition”, which prosecutors say are untrue or misleading.

“When parents give their toddlers formula, they need to have peace of mind that the product they are giving them is safe and free of lead,” District Attorney Tony Rackauckas said. “In fact, these formulas were targeted for sale to the most health conscious parents. By continuing to protect food safety, we hope to keep our citizens, especially vulnerable children, safe.”

Prosecutors are hoping to permanently enjoin Graceleigh and Nutraceutical from continuing what they say are “unlawful, unfair, deceptive, and fraudulent business practices”.

There was no immediate reaction from either Graceleigh or Nutraceutical.

