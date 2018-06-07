LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — More than 150 people filled the steps at City Hall, people of all ages and many of them were holding signs that read “No more separating families.”

One by one, immigration advocates are fighting back against President Donald Trump’s immigration policies.

“We really need to educate the American public about what’s going on because I really, truly think that people will be outraged once they learn,” said Gina Amato, an immigrants’ rights attorney.

The new policy orders the prosecution of anyone caught crossing the border illegally. Once in custody, they are separated from any children with them because minors can’t be held in adult jails.

“These kids have already suffered trauma if not in their human countries in their journey to the United States,” Amato said. “Now we are ripping them from the arms of the parents.”

Advocates go on to say the majority of them are from Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador, areas known for rampant violence they say gives them the right to international protection.

Assemblywoman Wendy Carrillo sought asylum from El Salvador when she was 5.

“My story is not unique,” Carrillo said. “It is a story of millions of people across the nation, millions of Central American families that continue to flee violence, simply want a better life.”

At Otay Mesa detention center near San Diego, several hundred detainees are awaiting immigration hearings.

But the chance of being granted asylum are slim, and many of them could face detentions of up to several years separated from loved ones.

“If they are being prosecuted, though, just like any other crime in the United States, the judicial system in the U.S. does not have family jails,” said Rodney Shane Scott, Chief Patrol Agent for the San Diego sector. “So you commit any crime in this country and you get prosecuted for it, you are going to go to jail.”

Since the enforcement policy went into effect, nearly 700 children have been taken from the adults they crossed the border with.