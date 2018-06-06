TUSTIN (CBSLA) — You may have been warned never to leave your kids or your dog locked in a hot car, but Orange County sheriff’s deputies want to remind you that the same rules apply for pigs.

Deputies posted a Facebook photo Wednesday showing a pig sitting uncomfortably inside a car parked in unincorporated Tustin.

The pig, named Ramone, was later safely reunited with its owner. It’s unclear if a citation was issued in the incident, but the post ends with a reminder “to not leave your animals inside the vehicle.”

OC Animal Care assisted in the incident, according to sheriff’s deputies.