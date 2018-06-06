EL MONTE (CBSLA) — The public’s help is needed Wednesday to identify a man who police say tried to kidnap a 10-year-old girl who had been walking with her mother.

Police say two 10-year-old girls were walking with their mother on Tyler Avenue, near Garvey, Saturday night when a man stopped his truck and walked up to them.

The man tried to grab one of the girls, but she avoided him and ran away, police said. The man then grabbed the second girl and touched her groin area over her clothes, while exposing himself to the female victims.

When the man picked up the girl and began walking with her back to his truck, the mother gave chase and said she was calling the police. He released the girl, got back into his truck and drove out of sight, police said.

The mother described the attacker as an unshaven male Hispanic about 30 to 35 years old, between 5-foot-7 and 5-foot-8 and 170 to 180 pounds. He wore prescription glasses, had gray and black hair and wore a green T-shirt with black shorts.

His vehicle was described as a late 2000 model white Ford F-150 truck with two doors and an extended cab truck.

Anyone with information about his identity can contact the El Monte Police Department at (626) 258-8635.