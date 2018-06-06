ELECTION WRAP-UP: Trouble For Incumbent Sheriffs? | Disgraced LA Lawmaker Fails To Win Back Seat | Local Results | Statewide Results | Full Coverage
Filed Under:El Monte

EL MONTE (CBSLA) — The public’s help is needed Wednesday to identify a man who police say tried to kidnap a 10-year-old girl who had been walking with her mother.

Police say two 10-year-old girls were walking with their mother on Tyler Avenue, near Garvey, Saturday night when a man stopped his truck and walked up to them.

The man tried to grab one of the girls, but she avoided him and ran away, police said. The man then grabbed the second girl and touched her groin area over her clothes, while exposing himself to the female victims.

When the man picked up the girl and began walking with her back to his truck, the mother gave chase and said she was calling the police. He released the girl, got back into his truck and drove out of sight, police said.

The mother described the attacker as an unshaven male Hispanic about 30 to 35 years old, between 5-foot-7 and 5-foot-8 and 170 to 180 pounds. He wore prescription glasses, had gray and black hair and wore a green T-shirt with black shorts.

His vehicle was described as a late 2000 model white Ford F-150 truck with two doors and an extended cab truck.

Anyone with information about his identity can contact the El Monte Police Department at (626) 258-8635.

el monte kidnap attempt Man Wanted In El Monte For Attempted Kidnapping, Molesting Girl

(credit: El Monte Police Department)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch