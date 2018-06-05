PROVIDENCE, R.I. (CBS News/AP) — Concert ticketing service Ticketfly Tuesday was still working to get its system back online after a data breach last week leaked users’ personal information and disrupted services at live music venues.

A check of the Ticketfly website Tuesday shows the website still unavailable with the following announcement: “Due to a recent cyber incident, ticketfly.com is offline.”

However, Ticketfly said that customers could now access their accounts here.

The San Francisco firm’s parent company, Eventbrite, said Sunday that the stolen information included customers’ names, addresses, emails and phone numbers.

“We have learned that some customer information has been compromised as part of the incident, including names, addresses, emails, and phone numbers of Ticketfly fans,” the company said in a statement. “We understand the importance you place on the privacy and security of your data and we deeply regret any unauthorized access to it. We assure you we are taking this very seriously and are committed to providing updates as appropriate.”

It hasn’t disclosed other details, but a website that tracks data breaches says the hack affected more than 26 million user accounts. Troy Hunt, who runs the “Have I Been Pwned?” website, says it’s not as immediately damaging as other breaches because passwords weren’t stolen.

The breach left nightclubs and other venues from Seattle to Providence, Rhode Island, scrambling for alternatives to sell tickets for upcoming shows.

Eventbrite bought rival Ticketfly for $200 million last year from music service Pandora.

© 2018 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.