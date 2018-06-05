SAN BERNARDINO (CBSLA) – A bicyclist was killed after being struck by a driver during a possible road rage incident in San Bernardino Monday night.

The collision occurred just before 7 p.m. in the 1500 block of West 5th Street.

According to San Bernardino police, 32-year-old Rosendo Ortiz was behind the wheel of a 2003 Infinity when he got involved in a road rage dispute on eastbound 5th Street with 28-year-old Karina Saucedo, who was driving a 2000 BMW.

Ortiz was slightly ahead of Saucedo when he struck a 45-year-old male bicyclist who was crossing the intersection of 5th Street and Ramona Avenue, police said. Saucedo then slammed into a parked vehicle while swerving to avoid the collision.

The bicyclist died at the scene. He was not immediately identified.

Ortiz and Saucedo were not hurt. They remained at the scene and cooperated with police.

Drugs and alcohol were likely not factors in the crash, police said. As of Tuesday morning, no arrests had been made while the investigation continues.