LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – President Donald Trump Tuesday morning fired off a series of tweets in support of Republican candidates vying in California’s critical primary races.

In High Tax, High Crime California, be sure to get out and vote for Republican John Cox for Governor. He will make a BIG difference! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 5, 2018

Cox, the leading Republican candidate, is running against Lt. Gov. Gavin Newsom, the frontrunner, as well as former Los Angeles Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa, both Democrats.

CALIFORNIA PRIMARY: What You Need To Know

In California’s primary system, the top two vote-getters move on to the general election, regardless of party. The latest poll by the Berkeley Institute of Government Studies May 31 had Newsom garnering 33 percent of the vote, Cox with 20 percent and Villaraigosa trailing with 13 percent.

Mr. Trump also touted House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Bakersfield), who is hoping to replace outgoing Rep. Paul Ryan as House Speaker in November.

Get the vote out in California today for Rep. Kevin McCarthy and all of the great GOP candidates for Congress. Keep our country out of the hands of High Tax, High Crime Nancy Pelosi. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 5, 2018

Meanwhile, longtime Rep. Devin Nunes (R-Fresno), the House Intelligence Committee Chairman who has becoming embroiled in the Russia investigation following the release of the Nunes memo in February, also received support from Mr. Trump.

Vote for Congressman Devin Nunes, a true American Patriot the likes of which we rarely see in our modern day world….he truly loves our country and deserves everyone’s support! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 5, 2018

The polls close Tuesday at 8 p.m. For information on where to cast your ballot, click here.