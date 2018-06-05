SANTA ANA (CBSLA) – One dog was killed and three others were hurt in a suspected coyote attack in Santa Ana in the early morning hours Monday.

The attack occurred in an area of unincorporated Santa Ana sometime around 2:30 a.m. Monday. According to Orange County Animal Care, residents heard noise and discovered that a 10-year-old female miniature pinscher mix had been killed in a possible fight with a coyote.

Three other miniature pinschers were wounded in the attack, according to Sondra Berg, a spokesperson for OCAC. The three dogs were quarantined in their home and would be receiving a rabies revaccinations.

Berg told CBS2 that the coyote may have attacked the dogs after being cornered. Coyotes are present in every Orange County community, Berg said.

The California Department of Fish And Wildlife is responsible for monitoring coyotes. CDFW advises homeowners to keep their pets inside overnight and keep their garbage in tightly closed containers.

In March, a police officer at Cal State University, Los Angeles, fired his gun at a coyote who attacked and bit a 5-year-old boy on campus.

To report a coyote in Orange County, call 714-935-6848 or 714-259-1122. California residents can also report and track coyote sightings in their neighborhoods here with an interactive map.