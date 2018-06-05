LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Some voters arriving at polling places Tuesday to cast their ballot were upset to discover their names were not on the voter registration rolls.

Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder Dean Logan said some voters whose names did not appear on the roster at their polling place would be given provisional ballots.

In response to one voter who asked whether this could be a recurring problem in November, Logan described it as “a random issue with the print job that ran the paper rosters”, adding it would not affect anyone’s status as a registered voter.

“We apologize for the inconvenience of the provisional ballot; however it will count and we will resolve the issue for November,” said Logan.

Important Election Day Information: If your name does not appear on the roster at your polling place today, do not be alarmed. You will be given a provisional ballot to be able to cast your vote. #ProvisionalBallots are processed and counted in the election returns. #LAVOTES — Dean Logan, RR/CC (@LACountyRRCC) June 5, 2018

Still, the issue did not appear to be isolated to one particular region or polling place.

One caller told CBS2 an entire block of voters was not included on the registration roll at a polling place at Cantera Street Elementary in Reseda.

BE AWARE: if you’re in LA County and show up at your precinct to vote and you’re not on the voter rolls, ASK FOR A PROVISIONAL BALLOT. It will be counted. This is an issue some are experiencing right now due to a printing issue. — Ian C. Calderon (@IanCalderon) June 5, 2018

Just had to #vote provisional ballot AGAIN. Our address was not listed at our polling place. But it was our correct polling place. Apparently this is happening ALL over LA. Don't leave! #VOTE! Looks like a large number of votes won't be counted for days. — Cat Staggs 🏳️‍🌈 (@CatStaggs) June 5, 2018

I had to vote by provisional ballot today due to not being in the roster. I was at the correct polling place. Poll workers said this has happened to many others today. What is going on? Seems pretty shady. — southpawkitten (@cecelia_in_LA) June 5, 2018

Had to do a Provisional Ballot because the machine is and has been down all morning. Polling station (Los Angeles African American/ Latino neighborhood) also says also they were not sent enough pens for voting. Sounds like dirty politics to me #CAPrimary #PrimaryElection — TheProvider (@ImJustSaying824) June 5, 2018

Forced to use a provisional ballot in Inglewood. Poll workers say they did not receive info for an Entire Street. #votersuppression #disenfranchisement or honest mistake? #pollworkers #CaliforniaPrimary2018 — LA Mom (@mombeam) June 5, 2018