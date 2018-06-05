LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Some voters arriving at polling places Tuesday to cast their ballot were upset to discover their names were not on the voter registration rolls.
Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder Dean Logan said some voters whose names did not appear on the roster at their polling place would be given provisional ballots.
In response to one voter who asked whether this could be a recurring problem in November, Logan described it as “a random issue with the print job that ran the paper rosters”, adding it would not affect anyone’s status as a registered voter.
“We apologize for the inconvenience of the provisional ballot; however it will count and we will resolve the issue for November,” said Logan.
Still, the issue did not appear to be isolated to one particular region or polling place.
One caller told CBS2 an entire block of voters was not included on the registration roll at a polling place at Cantera Street Elementary in Reseda.