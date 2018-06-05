IRVINE (CBSLA) — The largest homebuilder in the nation has teamed up with Amazon to give homeowners a taste of what life could be like if it’s powered by Alexa.

A Lennar home in Irvine doubles as an “Amazon Experience Center,” where customers can test the convenience and ease of a home with internet capabilities built right into the walls and floors. All the products in each of these centers is set up by Amazon experts who are specially trained on the latest technology.

Simple voice commands can turn on the TV, adjust the thermostat, raise the shades, play music or a TV show, and even run a vacuum.

The new partnership with a homebuilding giant could give Amazon a boost in the booming smart home market against rivals like Google and Apple.

Amazon Experience Centers are open in 15 major cities across the country, with more homes expected to open soon.