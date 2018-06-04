SOUTH EL MONTE (CBSLA) — A man is in grave condition Monday after being shot in the head in what is believed to be a gang-related shooting at a South El Monte gas station.

The shooting was reported at 1:46 a.m. at a Shell station at Peck Road and Durfee Avenue, Los Angeles County sheriff’s Lt. Rob Hahnlein said.

The man was taken to a hospital, but he is not expected to survive, Hahnlein said.

The shooting was in the gas station parking lot. Investigators did not make motive or suspect information available, but the shooting is suspected to be gang related.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)