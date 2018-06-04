Comments
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — If you’re a educator, Red Robin wants to treat you to lunch.
For one day only, all teachers, educational professionals and administrators can get a free burger and fries from Red Robin to celebrate those “who shape our futures one student at a time”.
Any education professional – including counselors, retired teachers and school bus drivers – with a valid school ID is eligible to receive a Tavern Double Burger and Bottomless Steak Fries at any Red Robin location.
There’s no purchase necessary, but the offer is good for only one visit on Tuesday, June 5.