AGUA DULCE (CBSLA) – A fast-moving brush fire Monday threatened structures in the Agua Dulce area, officials said.

The Stone Fire started about 12:30 p.m. near the 35100 block of Anthony Road and quickly grew to about 20 acres, according to a Los Angeles County Fire Department spokesperson.

By 1 p.m. the fire was as large as 200 acres, fire officials said.

A fixed-wing aircraft was deployed along with roughly 240 personnel on scene.

Evacuations were ordered for Anthony Road – which was later closed – and Sierra Highway.

