LAGUNA BEACH (CBSLA) — Officials say about 1,000 homes are still under evacuation orders as a result of a wind-driven brush fire in Southern California.

The Aliso fire began Saturday in Aliso Woods Canyon and spurred the evacuation of 2,000 homes at its peak. At last word, the fire was said to have scorched 200 acres.

It was at 0 percent containment.

Mandatory evacuations were ordered in Laguna Beach and Aliso Viejo. However, the evacuations were lifted late Saturday for Aliso Viejo.

No structures have burned, and at least one firefighter sustained an injury described as minor.