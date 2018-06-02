LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Some people find choosing a sunscreen overwhelming with so many options. Now, new research suggests sunscreens with a higher SPF may be your best bet to avoid sunburn.

SPF stands for Sun Protection Factor and reflects the amount of time you should be able to stay in the sun without getting a sunburn.

Researchers compared SPF 50 versus SPF 100 on skiers in Colorado. They found that the side of the face covered with SPF 50 sunscreen was 11 times more likely to burn compared to the side covered with SPF 100 sunscreen.

A sunscreen with an SPF of 30 should be adequate but many of us don’t apply it the way we should. We don’t apply enough and we don’t reapply it often enough. Having a sunscreen with a higher SPF is more forgiving.

When shopping, look for a broad spectrum, water resistant sunscreen with a higher SPF and reapply it every two hours.

— Dr. Mallika Marshall