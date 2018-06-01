HUNTINGTON BEACH (CBSLA) — A small plane was forced to use a busy Huntington Beach street as a runway Friday afternoon after the vehicle developed engine trouble.

The plane was headed to John Wayne Airport in Santa Ana when it made the smooth and safe landing.

Authorities were notified just before 5 p.m. that the plane was down in the area of Hamilton Avenue and Newland Street.

The pilot managed to avoid hitting any cars despite the fact the street is busy and it was rush hour.

Upon arrival, officials found the plane had made a safe emergency landing, Huntington Beach Police Officer Angela Bennett said.

The plane was a Cessna 172. It landed about five miles southwest of the airport. As it came in for a landing, the pilot deftly kept the plane from hitting power lines.

CBS2’s Stu Mundel who was first on the scene said the female pilot was the only one on board.

She reportedly told air traffic controllers she was having engine trouble just before putting the plane down.

KCAL9’s Laurie Perez spoke to witnesses who could not believe what they were seeing.

“I went ‘Oh my gosh! There’s a plane on the street, no way,” said Vivien Murphy, a store manager.

Witnesses also marveled at the pilot’s calm demeanor.

“She was just calm like this, just calm,” said Patrick Simes, “Not doing anything. The engine was still on.”

The plane is registered to JG Capital Holdings out of Los Angeles. The pilot’s name was not released.

Neighbors said whatever her name is, it’s something short of a miracle that the plane didn’t even get a scratch.

“To me,” says Steven Castelblanco, “it’s an absolute miracle. She had to really keep her head on straight to keep the plane from hitting not only cars but homes and there’s a park, a lot going on.”

There were no reports of injuries or damage.