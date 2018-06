Southwest Plane Bound For LAX Makes Emergency Landing After Passenger Smokes JointSouthwest says the passenger accused of smoking was turned over to law enforcement.

Gunfire Erupts Amid Lava Flows In HawaiiLava from Hawaii's Kilauea volcano is spreading to new areas and residents are reaching their boiling point.

'Give Me That Closure, Please': Mother Of Man Found Dead Asks Fourth Suspect To Turn Himself InHercules Balaskas, Francisco Amigon and Jacob Elmendorf have each been charged with three counts of first-degree murder, robbery and kidnapping in the connection with the slaying of Julian Hamori-Andrade.

Your Body Has A 'Second Brain' In Your Butt, Scientists SayAccording to scientists in Australia, the human body has a "second brain" in its rear end and it may be smarter than we think.

Teen Football Players Lift Car To Rescue WomanPlayers from an Idaho youth football team used their teamwork off the field after they came across an overturned vehicle on their way back home from a championship tournament.

'I Should Probably Have A Filter,' Samantha Bee Tells Audience In Accepting Award After Ivanka Trump InsultSamantha Bee is apologizing for referring to Ivanka Trump as a "feckless c---" on her comedy show.

Caught On Camera: Both Parties To Blame In Failed, Real-Life Version Of 'Operation Repo,' Witness SaysCellphone video shows how during the wild scene near the intersection of Hwy. 395 and Palmdale Road, a woman whose car is about to be repossessed drives her car onto the sidewalk with small children in the back seat.

Las Vegas Facing First Strike By Casino Workers In 30 YearsThe strike would mean no bartenders, housekeepers, cocktail and food servers, porters, bellmen, cooks and other kitchen workers at many key properties.

Drunk Driver Who Fatally Struck Man At Boyle Heights Taco Stand Sentenced To 1 Year In Jail, ProbationJudge Laura F. Priver handed down the sentence against Maribel Rosas, 36, of South Gate following her Jan. 24 no contest plea to one felony count of gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated.

Mike Tyson Starts Pot BusinessWith recreational marijuana now legal in California, a growing number of celebrities are trying to cash in on the green including former heavyweight champ Mike Tyson.