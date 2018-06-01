HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA) — With recreational marijuana now legal in California, a growing number of celebrities are trying to cash in on the green including former heavyweight champ Mike Tyson.

From Iron Mike to Stone Mike and now he’s on the verge of becoming a heavyweight in California’s growing marijuana industry.

Tyson has long been an advocate of using cannabis for medical issues and last night he celebrated the launch of Tyson Ranch. It’s his own 40-acre pot farm in the Mojave Desert which aims to be a cannabis resort for growers and enthusiasts.

“I’ve been fighting for over 20 years and I have so many aches and pains,” said Tyson. “If I didn’t have cannabis I don’t know what would happen.”

Tyson still doesn’t know when his ranch will be opening. He’s just one of the many pot-friendly celebrities who have launched their own line of marijuana products including Willie Nelson, Snoop Dogg, Whoopi Goldberg and Cheech & Chong.