TORRANCE (CBSLA) — A man who police say was wielding a knife was shot to death Friday by officers in the parking lot of a Planet Fitness location in Torrance.

The shooting occurred just before 9 a.m. in the 20000 block of Hawthorne Boulevard, according to Torrance police Sgt. Ronald Harris.

Officers responded to the location on “a service call involving a subject brandishing a knife in the area of Planet Fitness,” he said.

When the man refused to comply with officers’ commands and continued toward them, the officer-involved shooting occurred, said Harris, adding that police recovered “edged weapons” at the scene.

SKY9 captured images of what appeared to a firearm of some sort at the scene, but there was no confirmation of the type of weapon.

There was no immediate information available on the suspect, who died at the scene, Harris said.

No officers were injured.