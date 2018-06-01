LAX (CBSLA) — City of Los Angeles, LAX and Delta Air Line leaders joined together Thursday at the airport’s Terminal 2 to celebrate the groundbreaking of Delta’s massive $1.86 billion rebuild of Terminals 2 and 3.

Delta moved to Terminals 2 and 3 in May 2017, after reaching a landmark deal to redevelop the facilities in 2016.

The move increases the airline’s gate count at the airport to 23 as well as improving its central ticketing and security facility.

Exciting news! LAWA & @Delta unveiled new renderings of the redevelopment of Terminals 2 & 3 at #LAX. @mayorofla, LAWA CEO Deborah Flint, BOAC Prez Sean Burton & Delta CEO Ed Bastian were on hand to celebrate this next step in #LAXModernization #flylax pic.twitter.com/7h0q2Xfig2 — LAX Airport (@flyLAXairport) June 1, 2018

LA leaders say the renovation of the two terminals and their new connection to the Tom Bradley International Terminal will Help LAWA’s goal of having all nine terminals connected behind security.

“A brand new building designed by Gensler. Glass and steel. Four stories tall that will connect Terminals 2 and 3. We’ll build an airside connector that will allow you to traverse from 2 and 3 over to Tom Bradley as well,” said Ranjan Goswami, Delta vice president Los Angeles & sales West. “And we’ll have a brand new concessions experience with food, local food, and shopping.”

The renovation is expected to completed by 2022. That’s nearly two years earlier than originally planned.