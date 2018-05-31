LOS ANGELES (CBSLA/AP) — It’s official: Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw is off the disabled list and back in the lineup just in time to start Thursday night’s game against the Philadelphia Phillies.

Today, the Dodgers reinstated Clayton Kershaw from the 10-day DL (left bicep tendonitis) and optioned ambidextrous pitcher Pat Venditte to Triple-A Oklahoma City. — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) May 31, 2018

The three-time NL Cy Young Award winner had been on the disabled list nearly a month with left biceps tendinitis. He is 1-4 with a 2.86 ERA this season.

Kershaw pitched a four-inning simulated game at Dodger Stadium last Saturday and will take his place in the rotation without making a minor-league rehab start.

Kershaw last pitched May 1 at Arizona when he gave up two runs and six hits over six innings in a 4-3 loss.

Kershaw is 3-5 against the Phillies with a 3.16 ERA in 12 starts.

