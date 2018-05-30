BURBANK (CBSLA) — A carjacking suspect was taken into custody Wednesday following a wild pursuit and struggle with a California Highway Patrol officer.

The incident, which was partially caught on camera and posted to Facebook by Yas Bahar, first began at around 9:15 a.m. near Allen Avenue and the 210 Freeway, after CHP received reports of a motorist driving erratically.

Authorities say a man was driving a stolen Jeep when he rear-ended a white SUV and then proceeded to carjack the vehicle he had hit.

“I was just driving my car, someone rear-ended me,” the driver of the white SUV Carolien Fehmers told CBS2. “I pulled up, stopped the car, came out to look at what the damage was and the guy ran right by me, got in my car and took off.”

The suspect then sped away and crashed the vehicle into some parked cars near Buena Vista Street and Riverside Drive in Burbank.

Authorities say the suspect, who has yet to be identified, was then taken into custody following a struggle with a CHP officer, who briefly clung to the still-moving car before it came to a stop.

No injuries were reported following the incident.

