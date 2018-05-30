THOUSAND PALMS (CBSLA) — A preliminary 3.8-magnitude earthquake was reported in the Thousand Palms area of Riverside County Wednesday afternoon, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

According to the USGS, the quake struck at around 12:22 p.m., around 8.1 miles north-northeast of Thousand Palms, 10.6 miles east-southeast of Desert Hot Springs and 13.7 miles east-northeast of Palm Springs.

A number of people throughout Riverside County took to social media following the quake.

Wow! Just felt a major shaker in Palm Springs! #earthquake — Stephen Bridges (@bridge2nowhere) May 30, 2018

We just had a sharp jolt and rolling earthquake in Cathedral City. Make sure you have an earthquake kit in your home, car, and at work. — Chief Travis Walker (@CCPDWALKER) May 30, 2018

Just had a Earth Quake here in Southern California. — Boudreaux (@Intersexedman) May 30, 2018

No injuries or damage have yet to be reported.

This is a breaking news report. More information will be provided as it becomes available.