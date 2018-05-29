SAN JOSE (CBSLA/AP) — Long Beach legend Snoop Dogg is celebrating the 25th anniversary of his iconic “Gin and Juice” by bringing the cocktail to life on a massive scale.

Snoop, Warren G and “Top Chef” winner Michael Voltaggio replicated the song’s titular cocktail in a 145-gallon batch, poured into a five-foot-tall, three-foot-wide glass.

The San Jose Mercury News reports the trio used 180 bottles of Hendricks gin to create the drink, certified by an on-site representative from Guinness Record as the world’s largest paradise cocktail.

Gin and juice world record. A post shared by snoopdogg (@snoopdogg) on May 27, 2018 at 11:09am PDT

The drink was brought on stage Saturday at the BottleRock Napa Valley music festival. There’s no word on what happened to the drink after the world record was certified.

Snoop, then known as Snoop Doggy Dogg, released “Gin and Juice” in 1993.

