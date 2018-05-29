Filed Under:Local TV, talkers

TAMPA, Fla. (CBS4/CBS LOCAL) – Emergency responders in Tampa can now add “experts in puppy delivery” to their resumés.

Crews responded to Tampa International Airport on Friday when a pregnant service yellow Labrador named Ellie went into labor.

The agency tweeted the whole ordeal giving the public a first-hand look at the miracle at gate F79.

With no time to waste, medical experts started helping Ellie deliver eight puppies — seven boys and one girl.

Dad, Nugget, who is also a service dog, was only inches away showing support for Ellie.

As expected, the unexpected birth caused the family to miss their flight, but they say they’ll make the trip on the ground with now 10 dogs in tow.

