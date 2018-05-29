LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — ABC announced Tuesday that the network will be canceling the recently revived show “Roseanne” following controversial and racially charged tweets about a former Obama adviser from the show’s star, Roseanne Barr.

“Roseanne’s Twitter statement is abhorrent, repugnant and inconsistent with our values, and we have decided to cancel her show,” said ABC Entertainment president Channing Dungey in a statement.

The move comes after Barr tweeted Tuesday about former Obama White House adviser Valerie Jarrett, in which she insinuated Jarrett is a product of the “Muslim brotherhood & planet of the apes.”

Barr, whose tweet prompted immediate backlash and outrage online, later deleted the tweet and apologized.

“I apologize to Valerie Jarrett and to all Americans. I am truly sorry for making a bad joke about her politics and her looks,” Barr wrote on Twitter. “I should have known better. Forgive me-my joke was in bad taste.”

Following Barr’s comment, Wanda Sykes, who was a consulting producer on “Roseanne”, tweeted that she “will not be returning” to the show, while actress Sara Gilbert, one of Barr’s co-stars, condemned the comedian’s tweet, saying:

“Roseanne’s recent comments about Valerie Jarrett, and so much more, are abhorrent and do not reflect the beliefs of our cast and crew or anyone associated with our show. I am disappointed in her actions to say the least. This is incredibly sad and difficult for all of us, as we’ve created a show that we believe in, are proud of, and that audiences love — one that is separate and apart from the opinions and words of one cast member.”

Early Tuesday morning, the comedian also posted critical tweets about Chelsea Clinton, in which Barr insinuated that Clinton is married to a nephew of George Soros, a major Democratic donor who spent millions supporting Hillary Clinton in the 2016 presidential election.

“I imagine George Soros’s nephews are lovely people. I’m just not married to one,” Clinton’s response reads in part. “I am grateful for the important work @OpenSociety does in the world. Have a great day!”

ABC’s reboot of “Roseanne” just recently wrapped up its first season and was set to return in the fall.