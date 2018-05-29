PARAMOUNT (CBSLA) — Two people were in the hospital Tuesday night after a head-on collision on a street in Paramount.

The crash happened around 7:30 p.m. near the intersection of Texaco Avenue and Somerset Boulevard when witnesses say the driver of a black Acura jumped a curb while speeding down the latter.

The Acura reportedly slammed into a white Toyota Camry carrying a father and daughter.

Nearby residents told CBS2 News cars traveling at high speeds and street racing are always issues in the area.

“It’s too dangerous,” said neighbor Manuel Orozco. “I mean, you think about it, you’ve got families and everything here. That could happen to us, too, so, I mean, I hope they do something about this because we never see any police officers around this block at all. And this thing is every day, every day — racing every day.”

The driver of the Acura was placed in a sheriff’s patrol vehicle and taken into custody.

The condition of the victims was unknown Tuesday evening.