LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The family of a 14-year-old boy shot dead by police in Boyle Heights nearly two years ago has just released body cam video the incident, which they say contradicts the officers’ version of events.

Jesse Romero was killed by Los Angeles Police Officer Eden Medina on the evening of August 9, 2016. Medina was pursuing Romero on foot for having a gun, after someone reported the teen and two others were tagging the wall of a nearby building.

At a press conference Tuesday, the Romero family’s attorney Humberto Guizar showed body cam footage from an officer running behind Medina as he chases Romero down E. Cesar Chavez Boulevard.

As the officers approach a corner, a gunshot police said came from Romero’s gun is heard. Medina then turns the corner onto Breed Street and shoots Romero, killing him.

On Tuesday, the LAPD and the police commission said the fatal shooting was justified and within department policy because Medina felt threatened. A witness told police they saw Romero point a gun at them.

No charges were ever filed against Medina.

However, Guizar pointed out Tuesday the gun was found on the opposite side of the fence in front of where Romero was killed. He posited the gun went off after Romero threw the gun over the fence, not as a result of the teen pulling the trigger.

“What happened is he threw it over the fence. When it landed on the ground, that’s when it fired, OK? Because it hit something, and it caused it to fire,” said Guizar.

Another witness told the LA Times “Romero pulled the revolver from his waistband, threw it against a fence and ran.”

Guizar said the fact that Medina turned the corner and walked towards Romero shows the officer knew the teen didn’t have a gun but shot him anyway.

“He saw the kid did not have a gun and was firing at him, otherwise, why would he walk in the line of fire?” asked Guizar.

The gun recovered ended up being an antique revolver, which two experts, including a retired agent with the Drug Enforcement Agency, said most likely discharged when it hit the ground, the LA Times reported at the time.

Romero’s parents, who did not wish to speak to reporters Tuesday, initially denied their son had a gun but have since admitted he was in possession of the firearm.

Romero’s death prompted the community of Boyle Heights to protest what they called the latest in a pattern of police brutality by the LAPD, holding a vigil for Romero at the site of the shooting.

After the incident, the LA Times reported Medina fatally shot a man in the same enclave of Boyle Heights just 12 days prior, calling into question the length time between the man’s death and Medina’s return to the field.

Romero’s family filed a federal civil rights lawsuit against the city in June of 2017.

Read the LAPD’s full statement on the release of the body cam footage below: