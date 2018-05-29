Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS Philly) — Two for one is usually a good thing, but we’re not so sure about a new fashion item from the high-end clothing brand Balenciaga.
One of the items in the fall 2018 line is a “T-shirt shirt.”
It looks a lot like a T-shirt shirt attached to a collared shirt.
If you think that’s weird, wait until you hear the price. The newest fashion trend will cost you $1,245.
The internet is just plain confused about the shirt.
Some people have even tried to re-create the item, for free.