ONTARIO (CBSLA) — A 7-month-old baby has died after being run over by her own mother in Ontario. That woman is now under arrest.

As CBSLA’s Kara Finnstrom reports, the young mother and father apparently got into some type of argument outside of their home.

The father got out of the car, was holding the baby. Ontario Police believe the mother then struck the two of them.

The baby girl was rushed to the hospital fighting for her life but she died there.

The father suffered some injuries. He is expected to live.

The mother was reportedly in the car that rushed the child to the hospital.

It isn’t clear what her intent was at the time she struck the baby. She has been arrested on charges of assault with a deadly weapon.

Police say they also believe that alcohol was involved.

“The indications are that there was some kind of disagreement or argument in the car,” said Ontario Police Sgt. Jeff Higbee. “We also have indications that there was some alcohol involved so possibly one or both of them had been drinking and had been at a family event or a gathering earlier in the evening and they were coming home when this occurred.”

The mother is believed to be 18-years-old. The father about 21.