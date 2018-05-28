STUDIO CITY (CBSLA) — Residents in Studio City are on high alert after a bold thief coolly and calmly stole their mail, the latest in a string of mailbox burglaries in the area.

Al Camp is the property manager of the complex but was out of town when the May 24th theft happened.

“I was shocked and surprised by his demeanor,” Camp told CBS2 News Monday. “He was pretty much calm, casual.”

Security video shows a man walking into an apartment building on Moorpark Street last week, unlocking the front door of the building with some kind of key tool. He then gains access to the mailboxes at the rear of the lobby, taking mail from several of them out, including Camp’s.

The man then walks to a nearby table, and as if perusing his own mail, takes his time looking through the envelopes. He ends up leaving a stack of mail on the table and taking what he deemed worthy of stealing.

“To see a pile on the table was very unusual,” said Audra Lorenzo, Camp’s fiance. “It was everyone’s mail. It was just different, random names. That’s when I got a little nervous.”

The footage shows the man stuff some of the mail behind his back.

Camp said the same day he discovered the video, the Los Angeles Police Dept. was handing out fliers warning residents of recent thefts in the area.

Crime statistics show property theft and burglaries in the LAPD’s North Hollywood Division, which includes Studio City, are actually down seven percent from this time last year.

Camp said a building in front of his and one around the corner have also had mail stolen from tenants.

Police over the weekend released images from security video of a group of people believed to be involved in a spate of burglaries on Moorpark Street over the last two months.

Anyone with information regarding this or other thefts in the area is urged to call LAPD’s North Hollywood Station at (818)754-8300.