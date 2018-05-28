THOUSAND OAKS (CBSLA) — A man was found dead and a woman injured early Monday morning at an apartment in Thousand Oaks, police say.

Ventura County Sheriff’s deputies say they were called for a disturbance at an apartment complex on Maegan Place at around 1:15 a.m.

A neighbor told CBS2 that police have visited the apartment several times in the past.

According to authorities, upon arrival, a 26-year-old man was found dead and a 27-year-old woman was injured.

The woman was taken to a hospital to be treated for her injuries. The nature and extent of her injuries were not immediately known.

No further information regarding the victim’s identity was provided.