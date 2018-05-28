ARCADIA (CBSLA) — They’ve got short legs but big hearts — and a need for speed! Hundreds of adorable dogs competed in the very first SoCal Corgi Nationals on Sunday at Arcadia’s famous Santa Anita Park.

One hundred stumpy-legged speedsters raced in several heats on a special track on the grassy infield. The top ten racers competed in a final sprint down the dirt racetrack normally reserved for horses.

Roi the corgi and his owner Rick Garcia emerged victorious, taking home the event’s inaugural trophy. The real winner, however, was Queen’s Best Stumpy Dog Rescue, a local nonprofit that received a portion of the day’s proceeds.

The Corgi Nationals are the brainchild of So Cal Corgi Beach Day founders Dan and Kelly McLemore, who are hosting their next event in late June in Huntington Beach. Over one thousand corgis, corgi mixes and other dogs regularly attend Corgi Beach Day.

