By Karen Ulvestad

Memorial Day is a holiday dedicated to celebrating the lives of fallen service men and women. The Los Angeles area is filled with opportunities to celebrate through parades and running/walking events. These events are mostly family friendly, and many honor the holiday with post race events. Each are a unique way to celebrate the holiday outside with family and friends.

29th Annual Memorial Day Parade

Sherman Way

Canoga Park, CA 91303

(818) 884-4222

www.cpwhchamber.org

The annual Canoga Park Memorial Day parade starts at 10 a.m. on Memorial Day, May 28, 2018. The parade routs starts at Sherman Way, and travels east from Topanga Cyn to Mason Ave. This is an All-American parade honoring all the soldiers that have fallen in combat defending defending the United States, and it takes place in a designated All-American city. The theme is “Saluting the Price of Freedom.” The parade is family friendly, with opening ceremonies at 10 a.m. and the parade following at 11 a.m. It includes floats, military displays, marching bands, and equestrians. This event is free.

City of Laguna Hills Memorial Day Half Marathon

Calle De La Louisa

Laguna, CA 92653

(949) 975-8506

www.lagunahillshalfmarathon.com Calle De La LouisaLaguna, CA 92653(949) 975-8506

The 20th annual City of Laguna Hills Memorial Day Half Marathon is on Memorial Day, May 28, 2018. The event honors the United States Marine Corps Dark Horse Battalion. The race consists of a half marathon (13.1 miles), 10K (6.2 miles), 5K (3.1 miles), and kids run (1/2 miles). The 10K and 5K are run/walk events, and suitable for all levels. The start line is located between the Laguna Hills Mall and Saddleback Memorial Medical Center. Parking is located in this area, and a shuttle is available at the finish line for the half marathon to return to this area. There will be Memorial Day festivities and a beer garden (for adults) Registration is available online for this event, and it is recommended to preregister. Fees vary for each event.

Sun, Sand & Sea

5400 E. Ocean Blvd.

Long Beach, CA 90803

(562) 290-3870

www.abetterworldrunning.com 5400 E. Ocean Blvd.Long Beach, CA 90803(562) 290-3870

The Sun, Sand & Sea race takes place in Long Beach, and is a informal event limited to 100 participants. The event consists of a half marathon, 15K, 10K, and 5K. It is clock timed, instead of chip timed. The race takes place on May 26, 2018, and starts at 7:30 am. It is an open course, and participants need to be courteous to non-participants on the course. The start line is located at 54th Pl. and E. Ocean Blvd. It is advised to preregister for this event. Fees vary to the distance.

Related: Best Memorial Day 2017 Events For The Family In Orange County

Mount Wilson Trail Race

Baldwin and Sierra Madre Boulevard

Sierra Madre, CA 91024

(626) 355-7135

www.mountwilsontrailrace.com Baldwin and Sierra Madre BoulevardSierra Madre, CA 91024(626) 355-7135

The Mount Wilson Trail Race is on May 26th, 2018 in Sierra Madre. The start line is at Baldwin & Sierra Madre Blvd., and is 8.6 miles with 2,100 feet of elevation gain. The race follows the Mount Wilson trail to Orchard Camp and back to Sierra Madre. This event is limited to 350 participants, and the first 100 spaces is reserved for residents of Sierra Madre. The night before the race is the pasta feed. The race day events include a beer garden, kids art show, and vendor booths. Preregistration is recommended, and fees vary per age group.

Lake Balboa Half Marathon

6350 Woodley Ave.

Van Nuys, CA 91406

(805) 258-3779

www.lakebalboahalf.com 6350 Woodley Ave.Van Nuys, CA 91406(805) 258-3779

The Lake Balboa Half Marathon is held in Van Nuys on May 27, 2018. This event is a 5K, 10K, and half marathon. It is a flat course on the Famous bike path, and start/finish line is at 6350 Woodley Ave. The race start time is 8 a.m., and there is a 4 hour time limit. The course is friendly for all levels of experience for both runners and walkers. It is a great place for runners to see their mid-season times, or for personal best times. Fee vary between events, and there is no day of race registration.

Related: Best Memorial Day Celebrations In Los Angeles