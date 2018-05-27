BOYLE HEIGHTS (CBSLA) — A person was critically injured Saturday night after being struck by a Gold Line train at Union Station in Boyle Heights.

According to authorities, rescue crews worked to extricate the unidentified person from under the train at around 9:50 p.m. at 2330 E. First Street.

Los Angeles Fire Department spokeswoman Margaret Stewart said the critically injured person, whose age and gender was not immediately known, was transported to a hospital for treatment.

Metro spokesman Jose Ubaldo said the incident remains under investigation, as it is unclear whether or not the person fell or jumped onto the train tracks before being struck by the Union Station-bound train.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)ted. Wire services contributed to this report.)