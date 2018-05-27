PASADENA (CBSLA) — A man died early Sunday morning following a deadly hit-and-run crash in Pasadena, authorities say.

Pasadena Police Department officers responded to the scene of the deadly crash at Colorado and Sierra Madre boulevards at around 2 a.m.

According to authorities, a white SUV was travelling southbound on Sierra Madre Boulevard when it collided with a black Honda that was heading eastbound on Colorado Boulevard.

Authorities believe the white SUV slammed into the driver’s side of the Honda, ultimately throwing the Honda across the street. Investigators are attempting to determine if either vehicle ran a red light or stop sign.

Paramedics arrived to the scene of the crash and determined upon arrival that the driver of the Honda, a man in his mid-20s, did not survive. Authorities have yet to identify the victim.

Investigators say the driver of the white SUV, a man in his late 20s to early 30s, got out of the car and fled the scene on foot before police arrived.

Authorities are asking the public to avoid the intersection of Colorado and Sierra Madre boulevards for the next several hours.

Police are asking anyone with information regarding the crash or the suspect to call the Pasadena Police Department at 626-744-4501.

