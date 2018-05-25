TUJUNGA (CBSLA) – A Tujunga woman who was severely assaulted in an attack nearly 11 months ago has died from her injuries.

Lynn Wright Matthews, 58, died May 18, Los Angeles police reported Friday.

In the late night hours of July 1, 2017, officers with the Foothill Division responded to a report of a man assaulting a woman in the 10500 block of Florita Avenue. They arrived to find Matthews unconscious and bleeding from the head.

She was taken to a hospital in critical condition. Over the course of several months, she was transferred to several different hospitals. Her condition did not improve and she was eventually admitted into the intensive care unit of one of these hospitals, police said, where she passed away last week.

Detectives do not have a description of the male suspect in the attack, or a motive. Anyone with information on the case should call police at 818-374-1925.