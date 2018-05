STUDIO CITY (CBSLA.com) — Meet this week’s Pets2Love: Snuggles!

Snuggles is a 4-month-old, 6-pound male Chihuahua with a smooth, black coat.

He was found in Oxnard and was turned in to the Camarillo Animal Shelter.

To adopt, call (805) 388-4341 and ask for ID# A686751.