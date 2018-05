MALIBU (CBSLA) – A pedestrian was struck and killed on the Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu early Friday morning.

The victim was struck by a Toyota Prius just before 5 a.m. on the PCH at Topanga Canyon Boulevard, according to California Highway Patrol. The victim died at the scene.

The circumstances of the collision were unconfirmed.

A Sig Alert was issued and the southbound PCH was shut down for several hours. One of the two southbound lanes was reopened just after 7:30 a.m.