BURBANK (CBSLA) – A two-alarm brush fire broke out in a hillside in Burbank Friday afternoon.

The fire broke out sometime before 1:30 p.m. in the area of Harvard Road and Sunset Canyon Drive, according to Verdugo Fire Communications dispatchers. The size of the fire was not immediately known.

Roads along Sunset Canyon Drive were being closed, Burbank police reported. It was unclear if any homes were threatened. No evacuation orders had yet been issued as of 2:15 p.m. All recreation areas, including Wildwood Canyon and the Stough Nature Center, were closed, police said.

Burbank Fire Department crews and Los Angeles County Fire Department choppers were battling the flames.

The cause of the fire was not confirmed.