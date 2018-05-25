LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A telephoned bomb threat forced two of Los Angeles’ most popular tourist attractions to shut down Friday.

The Los Angeles County Museum of Art and the La Brea Tar Pits Museum and Park facility were both closed after police were sent to the 5800 block of Wilshire Boulevard about 10:45 a.m., said Los Angeles police Officer Tony Im.

Someone called LACMA saying there was a bomb on the property, police said.

An explosives team was deployed to the property to determine whether the threat was credible, according to Im. The area was cleared just after 2 p.m.

LACMA announced just before noon the museum and property would be closed out of “abundance of caution”.

A threat has been called into LACMA and LAPD is on campus and investigating. In the abundance of caution we have decided to close the museum for the day. — LACMA (@LACMA) May 25, 2018

All programming at both facilities was canceled for the day.