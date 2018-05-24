HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA) — Was that George Lucas camping out on Hollywood Boulevard ahead of the premiere of “Solo: A Star Wars Story?”

The “Star Wars” creator, sadly, was not on hand but rather a big fan of his films, Ric Peralta. Peralta, whose Twitter nickname is LineLucas, sports a similar salt-and-pepper hairstyle, mustache and beard.

Upon hearing Thursday morning that he looks a lot like George Lucas, Peralta, who was seated in a camping chair holding his daughter Eliza, chuckled.

“Yeah, I get that a lot,” he said.

By day, Peralta is an optician at Focal Point Optometry in Fullerton, according to his LinkedIn page. But he also writes for a blog sharing optical knowledge called – wait for it – Optical Jedi.

His overarching passion, however, is the Star Wars universe. Camping out ahead of “Solo” wasn’t the first time he was spotted on Hollywood Boulevard, waiting for a Star Wars film. He also camped out in December 2017 in anticipation of the opening of “The Last Jedi.”

He’s a member of the group, LiningUp.net, which was formed by Star Wars fans that have been lining up outside the Chinese Theatre in Hollywood since 1977.

The “Star Wars” film camp outs now double as charity events, to help raise money for the Starlight Children’s Foundation.