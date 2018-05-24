OXNARD (CBSLA) – A driver was killed and a child was injured in a single-vehicle wreck in Oxnard early Thursday morning, shutting down a major roadway.

A pickup truck carrying two people crashed at about 4 a.m. in the 1600 block of Rose Avenue.

A male driver was found trapped in the truck and pronounced dead at the scene, Oxnard police said. Video taken by KCOY-TV appeared to show the truck had slammed into a tree.

A small child was rushed to a hospital with unknown injuries.

Rose Avenue was initially shut down in both directions from Gonzales Road to Cesar Chavez Avenue. The Ventura County Star reported that the northbound lanes were reopened at 7:20 a.m., but the southbound lanes remained closed.

The cause and circumstances of the wreck were not confirmed.