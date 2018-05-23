Filed Under:El Segundo

EL SEGUNDO (CBSLA) – One person was killed when a Shelby Cobra sports car crashed on a major roadway in El Segundo Tuesday evening.

(CBS2)

The single-car wreck occurred on Vista Del Mar sometime before 6:15 p.m. Tuesday. One person died. The victim’s name was not disclosed.

El Segundo police shut down Vista Del Mar between Grand Avenue and 45th Street. Portions of it were intermittently reopened. However, the roadway was completely closed again Wednesday morning. It was still closed as of 9:15 a.m.

Commuters were advised to avoid the area.

Police said speed may have been a factor. The circumstances of the crash were not confirmed.

